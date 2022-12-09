Banderas Bay, Nayarit.- A men belonging to USA It was found lifeless inside in a pool of bay Of flagsNayarit.

One of the workers hotel ximena In the town of sayulita in Bahía de Banderas, he found a 33-year-old man in the pool.

The worker immediately called security elements, who went to the hotel to carry out the corresponding tasks.

He, along with his hotel coworkers, removed the man’s body from the hotel in a rescue attempt.

However, paramedics confirmed that the man was already without vital signs, without details of how long he had been dead.

The man was identified as Levy Saul, originally from Denver, Colorado from the United States, who was stayed at said hotel.

According to preliminary information, the man was submerged inside the pool when he was found by the worker.

So far there is no further information regarding what happened to the man, nor were details given as to whether he had visible injuries.