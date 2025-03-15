An emergency call 112 warning of the Football find On the shore of the beach of Can Pill (Palm) has activated emergency bodies on Saturday.

The call to 112 warning of the discovery of a limb in the beach shore From Can Pasteilla, in front of Aparthotel Fontanellas Playa, it has entered around 08.30.

Initially, it has mobilized so much to Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Civil Guard Judicial Police, as agents of the National Police. Finally, when the foot is located on the shore of the beach, the National Police is the one who would have taken care of the investigation.

Investigate whether it belongs to a woman’s body

Agents now investigate if the limb appeared this Saturday could belong to the body of a woman which was found this Friday at sea, near the port of Can Pasteilla, in an advanced state of decomposition. The body did not carry documentation that allows identifying it or carrying a life jacket.

Remember that who opened the investigation To clarify the circumstances of the death of this woman, whose body was found this Friday, was the Civil Guard, which is why both emergency bodies are collaborating in their investigations.

Although at the moment the agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard do not rule out any possibility, one of the hypothesis with which he works is that he could be a migrant who died while trying to arrive In Patera from Algeria to Balearic Islands.