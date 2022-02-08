Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the morning of today, an abandoned fetus was found on the edge of a canal, right in front of a well-known agrochemical company that is located near the community of Cortines No. 3, belonging to Sinaloa municipality.

Reports provided by the authorities indicate that it was at 11:40 a.m. this day when they were alerted by a telephone call to the corporation’s base, about a fetus found in the vicinity of the town of Cortines No. 3, just about the edge of an irrigation canal which runs parallel to federal highway Mexico 15, from north to south, so they moved to the place.

Upon reaching the aforementioned site, the preventive agents noticed the little body, which was lying on the ground and was covered with a white sheet.

They immediately cordoned off the area to later give notice to the State Attorney General’s Office, who arrived minutes later and took charge of carrying out the investigations to find the whereabouts of him or those involved in that unfortunate event.