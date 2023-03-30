In the last few hours, a man who was walking along a beach in Miramar, in the Buenos Aires municipality of General Alvarado, found a decapitated corpse without hands or feet that, apparently, it had been in the water and the current had returned it towards the coast.

as far as he could tell The nation, the police officers who went to the area of ​​the event verified that the body presented an advanced state of decomposition, which in principle did not allow, in principle, to clearly determine the sex of the person. It could be deduced that the remains were those of an adult person.

The sources consulted reported that the man who found him, a rural worker from an establishment located between Mar del Sud and Centinela del Mar, was walking through the area yesterday afternoon when he came across the body, which was about 50 meters from the sea. .

The Provincial Police and the Decentralized Prosecutor’s Office worked in the place together with Scientific experts.

Today, the newspaper La Capital indicated, the autopsy of the body will be carried out in the judicial morgue of Mar del Plata, where attempt to determine the identity of the deceased through a DNA test and the causes of death.

Another corpse on a beach



Two and a half months ago, on January 9, on one of the northern beaches of the coastal city of Pinamar, a tourist found the body of a 15-year-old boy who had disappeared in Mar de Ajó days before. Due to the physical characteristics that the adolescent’s family had given, the police officers assumed that it was the boy.

“They had already given us notice of that disappearance and due to the movement of the current it was expected that it would appear in Pinamar. The parents are coming here, while the SAME, the Scientific Police and judicial officials who arrived at the place work, ”said Lucas Ventoso, Secretary of Security of that seaside city.

“He is the boy from Mar de Ajó, they gave us characteristics of the body, such as spots on the skin, and they match. They found it 500 meters north of the Nómade spa, in the sea. The family has not yet identified him. Now the Scientific Police are working in the place”, described the head of the security operation on the beaches.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

