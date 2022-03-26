Culican.- On the top of Cerro 7 Gotas, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, the lifeless body of a man was located Friday night, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed so far due to the lack of documents that support his generals.

At the moment it is mentioned that a young man, who was found under several old blankets and with several bullet holes in the body.

The report of the incident was given to the authorities around 8:00 p.m., so elements of the preventive state police went up to the area to look for the body, locating it an hour later.

Staff from the State Attorney General’s Office was notified of the finding, so they are currently arriving at the scene to carry out the legal proceedings.

At the crime scene it was mentioned that the deceased is a male between 24 and 26 years old, with a slim build, who at the time of his murder was wearing a camouflaged shorts and a black shirt. He found himself on top of Cerro 7 Gotas, in a cleared area.