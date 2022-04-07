Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A man was found dead by the side of the road International to the north of the municipality of Mazatlán, this Wednesday night.

First it was said that the man died by accident, however, later the version spread that he was murdered.

It was around 7:50 p.m. that rescuers confirmed having received the report of the presence of an unconscious man at kilometer 41 of the highway. Mazatlán-Culiacán Free Highwayat the height of the ejido El Moral and the community of Las Mesitas, later on El Quelite.

Paramedics and police officers attended that area, who, upon confirming the death of the person, requested the presence of the staff of the South Zone Vice Prosecutor’s Office.

Unofficial sources indicated that the lifeless man presumably showed signs of blows and bullet wounds.

It will be the authorities of the Vice Prosecutor’s Office who will investigate the case, confirm how the man really died, and prosecute whoever is responsible.