Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- In Pradera Dorada section 6 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, A crashed car was found on a corner, and there are suspicions that it possibly had something to do with the death of the 13-year-old boy.

It is a gray Nissan Sentra car. This unit collided with a house located on the corner of Monte Ribereño avenue and San Jesús street, in Pradera Dorada 6, point located in the vicinity where the lifeless body of motorcyclist Antonio N., 13, was lefta resident of Valles del Ejido.

The car was badly damaged from the front, due to the impact on the concrete, but the front windshield was also shattered, it had a hole in it.

The place where the car was left, the lane from south to north of Monte Ribereño avenue, was cordoned off by Police and Municipal Transit elements.

Agents did not confirm if anyone was detained. The State Prosecutor’s Office would investigate whether or not this car had to do with the death of the young man.