Mexico.- The earthquake drills have already begun in Mexico and a discovery has just been made known that could be predicting a great earthquake as a result of a rift nearly a thousand kilometers long at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

According to what was released by the media, the almost a thousand kilometer long crack that is at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean has caused concern among the scientific community.

Thus, specialists fear that the fault could lead to an earthquake that could reach a magnitude of 9something that without a doubt would be extremely devastating for the region of the planet that registers it.

As detailed, the crack that would cause the telluric movement is located around 80 kilometers from the Oregon coaston the limit of the immersion fault known as “Cascadia”, which extends from northern California, United States, to Canada.

It was thus that a group of researchers from the washington university named the find in the Pacific Ocean as “Pythia’s Oasis”this in reference to the oracle that dictated prophecies while he was sitting in a hot spring.

Likewise, the team of experts pointed out that the hole, which spews hot liquid, is responsible for filtering different water into the ocean, which is injected with large amounts of boron and lithium, as well as potassium, chloride and magnesium.

“They explored in that direction and what they saw was not just methane bubbles, but water coming out of the seabed like a fire hose. That’s something I’ve never seen and to my knowledge hasn’t been observed before,” he said. Evan Solomon, co-author of the study published in the Science Advances magazine.

Meanwhile, it has been pointed out that the possible devastating earthquake could result from the fact that the fluid that comes from the Cascadia fault, where temperatures are between 150 and 250 degrees Celsius, is in the Pacific Ring of Fireregion where 90% of Earth’s earthquakes occur.

The team identified that the fresh water escaping from the rift can function as a kind of tectonic lubricant, and without it, the plate it sits on could be in danger of shifting, thus triggering the megaquake.