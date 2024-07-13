Ciudad Juárez— The lifeless body of a man with his hands tied was found in the early hours of Saturday on the streets of the Portal del Roble neighborhood, according to official reports.

The incident was reported at 00:20 hours, when a citizen complaint informed the Municipal Public Security Secretariat about a suspicious object at the intersection of Portal de Tabachin and Puerto Tarento streets.

Preventive officers went to the scene and found a bundle wrapped in a black bag on the asphalt.

A dead man with his hands tied was found inside the bag, although no information was provided about his clothing and no ballistic elements were found at the scene.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office took note of the case and went to the scene to secure evidence and the body, which will undergo a necropsy to determine the cause of death, in addition to the identification of the 40th victim of intentional homicide in the month of July.