It has transpired that the remains of 12 people were located within a clandestine grave located inside house under construction In the town of Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan.

Through a press release it was detailed that as part of a search strategy for missing persons, the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) carried out an operation in a building under constructionwhere mounds of removed earth were found.

With the help of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Canine Unit (K9), excavations were carried out in two illegal deposits, finding the skeletal remains of 10 people.

The bones were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) for analysis, in order to identify the victims and determine the causes of their death.

Unofficially it was learned that during the review, the experts found the remains of 2 more people, bringing the total to 12 victims.