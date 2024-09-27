The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Pueblain collaboration with the authorities of Gentlemaninvestigates the discovery of a clandestine grave in a wooded area, where the remains of two men, one of them identified as Gonzalo Joaquín Vega García, a municipal police officer from Almoloya, Hidalgo, who disappeared since September 22.

During a press conference, the head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Gilberto Higuera Bernal, confirmed that the bodies found last Tuesday night show signs of extreme violence.

One of the individuals would have been killed by a gunshot, while the another would have been buried alive. Although the exact place where they were deprived of their liberty has not yet been determined, authorities suspect that the crime is linked to criminal activities in Hidalgo.

The discovery was made by the Northern Self-Defense Group, which initially reported the discovery of a single body, according to local media. However, As the excavations continued, a second body was located beneath the first.. Initial investigations suggest that both men were murdered in the same place where the remains were found.

Higuera Bernal assured that close collaboration is maintained between the prosecutor’s offices of Puebla and Hidalgo to clarify the facts and determine responsibilities. In addition, he indicated that the procedures for the delivery of the bodies to their relatives continue in process and are expected to be concluded shortly.