The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the details of the appearance of a charred corpse inside a car in the municipality of Redondela (Pontevedra).

The discovery occurred early this Saturday morning in a mountain area in the parish of Trasmañó of the aforementioned municipal area, reports 112 Galicia in its account on the social network X.

Agents from the National Police and the Local Police participated in the operation and the O Porriño firefighters.

The National Police has taken charge of the investigation.

As stated The Vigo Lighthouseit is a Volkswagen Golf and everything indicates that the fire It was caused by the victim himselfalthough no hypothesis is ruled out.

This medium adds that the deceased is Jose Manuel PAabout 55 years old and a native of Vigo, who lived in Chapela, until his recent separation.