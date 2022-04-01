Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Two people are missing from Wednesday night in the town of Valle Escondido in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa, and this Thursday they found a car which is presumably in which They traveled inside the San Lorenzo canal.

After 5:00 p.m. this Thursday, the authorities were informed of the discovery of a car in the water of the San Lorenzo sanal, next to the road that connects Sauz to San Rafael, in the municipality of Culiacán.

Rescue bodies of various corporations and the Ministry of Public Security from Culiacán moved to the site, and after confirming the presence of a car in the waters of the canal, they began to carry out search tasks.

Auto Parts Found by Relatives | Photo: Ricardo Nevárez/ Debate

According to the first versions, it is indicated that a couple was traveling in a vehicle, identified as Eduardo and María de los Ángeles, who were traveling on Wednesday night to the town of Valle Escondido and did not arrive.

Due to this, relatives of this couple went out this Thursday to look for them and it was where they found that Inside the San Lorenzo canal, a piece of a Versa car was appreciatedgray, so fearing that it was the vehicle of their relatives, they requested the presence of the authorities.

They carry out search work | Photo: Ricardo Nevárez/ Debate

So far, it has not been confirmed if the car is in which the couple was traveling, nor if there are people inside or they managed to get to safety.