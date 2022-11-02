After being captured by a security camera at the moment that his vehicle hit a woman while she was walking on the edge of the sidewalk on the streets of the Colonia San Lorenzo ValleyIztapalapa mayor’s office.

The subject known as the ‘Cafre of Iztapalapa’who is already wanted by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), chose to abandon his vehicle to avoid being found by the capital authorities.

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the white Pointer model car was found with the traces of his actions, after having run over three women in the same night, in addition to having prints announcing video surveillance cameras.

This vehicle is currently protected in the Territorial Coordination number 8 of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, where investigations are already being carried out to find the owner and person responsible for the attacks on the three women, accused of attempted femicide.

They capture the ‘Cafre de Iztapalapa’ running over a woman

In the viralized clip on social networks, you can see the woman move to the side after noticing the presence of the car on the pavement, but instead of continuing on her way, she runs over her, throwing her a couple of meters ahead.

Later, the man on board the car tries to push her a second time, but the woman takes refuge in one of the entrances of the houses on the side of the street, avoiding a worse outcome, because despite the spectacular blow, it only resulted with a wrist fracture.

After managing to stand up, the victim runs in the opposite direction to avoid being attacked again, while the driver of the car chooses to leave the place, without trying to attack the woman again.