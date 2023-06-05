Monday, June 5, 2023, 09:34



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

They find a bundle of drugs stranded off the coast of Torrevieja. Last Sunday morning he was found by an athlete who was surfing in the area located in front of the Longline curve. He was found floating over the sea as a large wrapped package, later identified as a drug shipment.

The bather was immediately contacted through the emergency telephone number and several units of the Local Police and Civil Guard managed to recover the bundle on the high seas with the help of a fishing boat. Once unloaded in port, the Civil Guard prosecutor unit of the Torrevieja post has taken charge of the proceedings.