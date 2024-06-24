Unknown persons dumped the lifeless body of a man who was quite beaten in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, where he was found on Sunday afternoon. Police from the University District responded to calls from two people, residents of Tlaxcala and Damián Carmona streets, who found the body lying on the public road, next to a parked car, shortly before 1:00 p.m.

A municipal police commander indicated that the man was about 35 years old, was severely beaten, was apparently tortured and had signs of being asphyxiated.

The scene of crime number 81 of this month was secured by preventive officers and handed over to the elements of the Investigative Police belonging to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE, who arrived at the scene together with a team of criminalistics experts from field.

Workers from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) lifted the body at the end of the expert work and transferred it to their facilities to perform the legal autopsy.

In drum and calcined

The charred body of a person was found inside a metal drum used to deposit garbage, in the Primero de Septiembre neighborhood, operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported yesterday.

The victim of intentional homicide number 80 this month was located on Antonio Pérez and 37 streets, inside the dairy, which was sprayed with some flammable material and then set on fire, according to a municipal police commander.

It was neighbors of the place who notified the authorities, so police from the Poniente District were sent to investigate, around 1 in the morning.

The preventives protected the crime scene and notified the State Investigation Agency, which sent ministerial police and a team of field criminalistics experts to learn about the homicide.

Semefo workers moved the garbage drum with the charred body to their facilities, just as it was found.

They execute a shopkeeper

The owner of a grocery store located in the expansion of the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood was executed on Saturday night, SSPM operational personnel reported.

The 79th homicide of the month of June was perpetrated at 9:15 p.m. by four hitmen who arrived at the ‘San

Juditas’ located on Arroyo Del Muerto Street, to unload their weapons against the merchant, who died destroyed by bullets, reported an SSPM coordinator.

Several shell casings from a .223 caliber (AR-15), .40 and 9 millimeter rifle, used in the execution, were found at the scene.

Local residents were the ones who heard the explosions and notified the authorities through the emergency number 911, so police from the Central District, soldiers and elements of the National Guard arrived at the scene.

Those responsible escaped from the scene aboard a white Suburban-type truck, according to witnesses, but neither the vehicle nor the hitmen were located.

Gunman arrives at meeting

Several men who were gathered, while drinking alcoholic beverages, outside a house in the Lucio Cabañas neighborhood, were attacked with gunshots, however, only one received a bullet in the leg, SSPM elements reported yesterday.

At 6:25 a.m., an armed man got out of a black Chrysler 300 car on 18 de Mayo and Lucio Cabañas streets and shot 10 times at the people who were outside a home and damaged the body of a 2019 Ford Mustang. icing on the cake, reported a municipal police commander.

Jonathan JB, 25, was injured in his leg at the ankle and was taken by one of his friends to a private hospital, aboard a gray Dodge Charger car.

The aggressor gunman managed to escape without being located by preventive agents and personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI) became aware of the attack.