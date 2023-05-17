The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) reported that in Guerrero The body of a woman with characteristics similar to that of the young Lesly Martínez was founddisappeared in Morelos since April 30.

Through a statement, the agency explained that in coordination with the Investigation Police (PDI), and personnel from the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), located the remains in the municipality of Huitzuco de los Figueroaso genetic tests will be carried out to confirm if it is the young woman from the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office in Mexico City.

As part of the search, various search procedures were carried out in Mexico City, as well as in the state of Morelos and in Guerrero.

“In order to scientifically confirm that the body found is the same as that of young Lesly, the corresponding genetic tests will be carried out. For this, FIPEDE personnel contacted the relatives of the young woman, in order to notify them of the finding and carry out the corresponding DNA studies,” the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out.

lesly martinez She has been missing since April 30, when she left for Morelos with her partner Alejandro “N”who is currently wanted by authorities. See also VIDEO: Terrible, what is a kidnapping of a young woman in CDMX

Authorities of Mexico City and Morelos search days were carried out in the Jojutla areaHowever, the whereabouts of Lesly, who is also the mother of two children aged 8 and 9, was not found.

For its part, the Morelos Attorney General’s Office issued a search file to locate Alejandro “N” for being the presumed responsible for the disappearance of the young woman 30 years old.

Relatives of the victim assured that the capital’s prosecutor’s office learned that relatives of the woman’s alleged assailant had come to testify since May 5 that Lesly was killed by Alejandro ”N’‘-

They also reproached that, after the statements of the relatives, the authorities did not begin the immediate search for the alleged perpetrator.