Tlaquepaque, Jalisco.- Lying on the street, the body of a cyclist was located with signs of violence in tlaquepaqueJalisco.

It was in Mezquitera streets at the intersection with Central Avenue, where the man’s body was found in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Tlaquepaque.

Approximately 35 yearsthe report of a body lying on the street mobilized uniformed officers from the municipality.

policemen of the Tlaquepaque police station They arrived to confirm the finding, as well as ask for help from paramedics.

Paramedics confirmed that the man was already no vital signsin addition to having various signs of violence.

According to preliminary information, the cyclist was hit by a car while he was on board his motorcycle and they left him abandoned.

It was not until the other people realized the presence of his body that they alerted the authorities.

The uniformed officers cordoned off the area in search of evidence that would confirm the information provided.

So far, nothing is known about the driver, or the vehicle he was in, because there are no witnesses.