Juarez City.- The 82nd intentional homicide of this month was recorded tonight in the Che Guevara neighborhood.
Initially, the location of a body had been reported on Fonseca and Batalla de Santa Rosalía streets, which was in a state of decomposition.
When Forensic Medical Service personnel prepared to remove the body, they observed that he had a bag over his head and was tied.
Due to the above, they reported to the Crimes Against Life Unit who initiated the investigation.
#find #body #bag #tied #Che #Guevara #neighborhood
Leave a Reply