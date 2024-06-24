Juarez City.- The 82nd intentional homicide of this month was recorded tonight in the Che Guevara neighborhood.

Initially, the location of a body had been reported on Fonseca and Batalla de Santa Rosalía streets, which was in a state of decomposition.

When Forensic Medical Service personnel prepared to remove the body, they observed that he had a bag over his head and was tied.

Due to the above, they reported to the Crimes Against Life Unit who initiated the investigation.