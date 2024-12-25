The lifeless body of a person who was traveling hidden in the landing gear of a United Airlines plane was found on Christmas Eve at the Kahului airport in Maui, the second largest island in the Hawaii archipelago, United States.

The only information that has emerged so far in the local media is that The corpse corresponds to that of a man and that he had to access that cabin from outside the plane, which had departed on Tuesday morning from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

“The Maui Police Department is conducting an active investigation into the deceased person found on a plane that came from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available,” the island’s police forces have reported through of a statement.

The incident has not caused any problems normal operation of the airport Hawaiian, as reported by airport authorities.