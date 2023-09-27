Neighbors of the San Rafael de Lambaré neighborhood, Paraguay, were surprised to discover a body wrapped in a carpet lying on the banks of a stream. Due to the state of the body, authorities were unable to identify at first glance who it was. However, forensic analyzes yielded the first clues: he would be Colombian.

Due to the high state of decomposition, they had to deploy an extensive operation with firefighters and a crane to extract it from the stream.

“We do not know when manipulating the body what reaction it will generate. Naturally, we are talking about a human action that generated the loss of this person’s life,” commented Yrides Ávila, agent of the Prosecutor’s Office, for local media.

The remains were extracted on September 26. According to the first investigations, it would have been dumped more than three days ago in the Sosa stream.

The features that would indicate that he is Colombian

They find a baby’s body on the edge of Arroyo Sosa. In Lambaré, next to the Sosa Stream, they found the corpse of a creature in a state of decomposition. The corresponding authorities are currently working on the scene. pic.twitter.com/Z5XuqmS2lD — AhoraPy (@ Ahora_Py) September 26, 2023

Forensic analyzes by Paraguayan authorities found that he showed several signs of violence. He would have died from asphyxiation.

His hands and feet were tied, he had several blows to his chest and wounds to his hand. In addition, they had put a bag over his head.

“The body is unrecognizable,” said Commissioner Abel Cantero, head of the Homicide Department of the National Police, for the radio station. Radio 1000 AM. “We have the presumption that he is Colombianwe also have the presumption of identity, based on characteristics provided by telephone by a family member.”

Commissioner Cantero announced that it would be Jhon Fredy Garcés Robledoa 47-year-old Colombian who had been captured in 2019 in Paraguay when he was accused of robbery, according to the local newspaper ABC. At the time, they accused him of posing as a Bible seller to enter homes and steal valuable objects.

Image that the authorities have of the Colombian when he was arrested in 2019. See also Colombian soccer: why hasn't América de Cali announced signings? Photo: Paraguayan Police

The Police have the man’s disappearance report. The family’s lawyer told the authorities that they had been trying to contact him since Friday, September 22, but her cell phone was turned off.

It is thought that that same Friday he would have been attacked to death and wrapped in the carpet to be thrown into the stream from a height of ten meters.

🟠 They find a body on the edge of the Sosa stream in the San Rafael neighborhood, Lambaré. 🔸 The body is wrapped with a blanket. Criminalistics personnel and the Public Ministry are at the scene. #AM1080 📻 pic.twitter.com/jWban0gxsY — Monumental AM 1080 (@AM_1080) September 26, 2023

A tattoo is one of the key pieces to identify it, as it matches the description provided by those close to you. Nevertheless, They are waiting for their son to arrive in Paraguay to develop other tests that will allow him to be fully recognized.

“We still do not have precise technical information that confirms the identity,” the commissioner said.

The search is underway for the perpetrators of the homicide and whether it would be linked to criminal activities.

