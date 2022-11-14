The Emergency Services found a body on Monday in a house in the neighborhood of La Concepción, in Cartagena. Specifically, on Escarbajal street. It was the neighbors of the deceased person who alerted 112 in the Region of Murcia, reporting that they had not seen him for several days and that they feared that something might have happened to him.

Firefighters from the CEIS of Cartagena, Local Police and National Police traveled to the place, who found the body in the house. At the moment more information is unknown such as the possible cause of death, the age or sex of the victim.