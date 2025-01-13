Colombian authorities found this Sunday a lifeless body in a boat that had been adrift in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Providencia, the Navy reported.

The institution detailed in a statement that a fisherman informed the coast guard that he had seen “a boat adrift from which emanated a strong odor associated with a lifeless body in a state of decomposition”.

The uniformed officers carried out a search and rescue operation that was unsuccessful on Saturday. However, this Sunday they located a green wooden boat 5.6 nautical miles (9.2 kilometers) south of the island of Providencia in which there was a lifeless body. “in an advanced state of decomposition.”

They then extracted the water from the boat, which was “submerged by 50%in order to tow it to dry land”.

“However, during the towing process the vessel capsized,” the Navy added.

The body was recovered and taken to dry land so that the authorities can carry out “the corresponding procedures, while the Navy and other institutions continue searching the area” with the aim of sweeping the area and confirming or ruling out the presence of other lifeless bodies in the area. sector”.