An body in advanced state of decomposition was found this Monday morning on the side of the dirt road that leads to the riverwidth El Capulein the El Barrio extension, which is covered with earth between Mt.

Due to the conditions in which it is found, the victim has not been identified by the authorities, who only reported that only one limb protrudes from the body.

The report of the finding was around 10:05 a.m. about 2.5 kilometers south of the highway to sanalona.

The data indicates that it was people who use that road who notified the authorities, although it is mentioned that the body was reported from the Saturdaybut that this was in the way.

But today it was found four meters to the west of the road, hidden with earth as a grave.

At this time agents of the state and municipal police They are guarding the place.