The members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard have located the lifeless body of the 6-year-old boy who had disappeared this Saturday on the beach of the Valencian town of Canet d’en Berenguer, as confirmed by 112 and health sources .

Throughout the afternoon, firefighters, Emergencies, the Red Cross and the Civil Guard had mobilized in a maritime search device to find the minor, who had been lost on the beach, and who was finally found dead at 8:32 p.m. .

A Maritime Rescue helicopter and boat, a Red Cross boat, two SAMU ambulances and a boat and divers from the Civil Guard have participated in the operation, as reported by 112 on Twitter. On the part of the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium, two crews have joined, a sergeant, an officer and the Special Height Rescue Group (GERA), as specified by the provincial body on the same social network.

In addition, a Red Cross team had also mobilized, during the search, to provide psychological care to the relatives of the child.

After knowing the facts, the City Council of Canet d’en Berenguer has announced that it decrees three days of official mourning in which the flags will fly at half-staff.

In a post on his Facebook profile, he lamented the “tragic event”, conveyed his “deepest condolences to the family” and offered “all the support in these difficult times”.