Chihuahua.- A 4-year-old boy who had been crying and wandering the streets for several hoursand the Sol Oriente neighborhood in Chihuahua, was insured by elements of the SSPE Road Police.

Through a statement, the Secretary of Public Security of the State reported the location of a missing minor and handed him over to his relatives, to whom they made the pertinent recommendations to the case.

The elements of the SSPE Highway Police located the child in Punta La Angostura and Pradera de Alto Veld streets. Neighbors in the area reported that the child had been crying and wandering the streets of the sector for several hours.

Highway Police officers they proceeded to reassure the infant and began to search for his home or one of his relatives.

It was in another colony that it was possible to locate one of the minor’s aunts with whom they compared their general data for the delivery of the same, in addition to making them aware of the recommendations pertinent to this type of case.