Emergency door of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

Murcia Sunday, May 9, 2021, 17:02



A 15-year-old It was found seriously injured by the Emergency health services this Sunday in Alcantarilla. The minor, who was next to his bicycle, was treated and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received a call, at 2:07 p.m., informing that he had just found a boy on the ground next to a bicycle. The event took place on Senador Bartolomé Romero Street and the circumstances of the event are unknown.

Sewer Local Police agents and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the scene of the event. After treating the wounded man ‘in situ’, they transferred him to Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.