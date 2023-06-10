Morelos.- The bodies in state of decomposition of Five men and a womanwere found in the background of one ravine in it Cuernavaca municipality.

they were one depth approximately 20 meterspublishes the information medium El Financiero.

It is reported that the Attorney General of the State of Morelos reported that they carried out an operation in a ravine area in the municipality of Cuernavaca parallel to the apatlaco riverbetween the Loma de Mejía dump and the hiking area known as Santa Clara.

This operation was done after getting data by different acts of investigation, which indicated the probable presence of bodies of missing people.

Elements of the National Guard and of the Mexican Armysupporting elements of the Special Prosecutor for Forced Disappearance of Personsagents of Investigation criminal and elements of the General Coordination of Expert Services.

They made several tours of the area and located signs and then bodies in a state of putrefaction of "five men and one woman" at the bottom of a ravine.

The Action Protocol with a Gender Perspective was activated for the crime of femicideintervening the prosecution Specialized for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of femicide.

The support of elements of Civil protection to remove the bodies from the ravine, which were then taken to the Forensic Medical Service for the necessary studies.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, genetic studies will be carried out (dna) to identify the deceased.