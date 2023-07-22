This Friday morning they were 6 people found dead3 of them unconscious, the corpses They were found in the communities of the municipalities of Taxco and Iguala, reported the authorities of Guerrero.

According to the report, the victims were located between dawn and the morning of today, 3 of the bodies were dismembered inside black bags.

The first finding was in Mezcaltepec, municipality of taxco, where resident notified the authorities notified about dismembered bodies inside bags on a piece of land located on the shore of the Iguala-Taxco highway.

When the authorities arrived at the place, they proceeded to open the plastic bag to confirm the report, confirming the ministerial authority the 3 dismembered bodies.

The second gloomy event occurred in the community of Lamazintla, municipality of Chilapa de Alvarez where in the same way the 3 bodies were inside black bags.

In both cases, the State Attorney General’s Office intervened, who was in charge of carrying out office and field work, according to what was reported by Agencia Noticias Guerrero.