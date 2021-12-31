Human greed does not seem to have limits, not even the one that marks the health crisis derived from the COVID pandemic. The Civil Guard has verified this by intervening about 500 antigen tests that were being sold irregularly in two hardware stores in the Toledo towns of Esquivias and Pantoja.

The Civil Guard learned of these events thanks to citizen collaboration and went to the two hardware stores to confirm this information. Once both were registered, some 500 antigen tests were found for the detection of coronavirus, something that Spanish health regulations do not allow since this type of material can only be sold to the public in pharmacies. After the seizure of the tests, the owners of both hardware stores have been denounced.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic, in the municipality of Pantoja the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days is 707 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A lower incidence is recorded in Esquivias -335 cases per 100,000 inhabitants-, a town where Miguel de Cervantes lived for several years after getting married and in which it has been shown that the picaresque is still as present as in its time with a hardware store converted into a clandestine pharmacy.