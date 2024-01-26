A member of the cabinet of the regional education minister of Wallonia-Brussels, Caroline Desirhas been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation after the police found 50 bags of cocaine in the office of social democratic politics.

The seizure of the drugs and 10,000 euros in cash as well as the arrest of Désir's collaborator, who is also the son of the former minister and federal representative Fadila Laanan, occurred on December 14.

The Belgian newspaper DH reported the news on Thursday night and the Prosecutor's Office confirmed the information this Friday and added that eight people have been made available to the judge within the framework of the investigation and that six of them are in preventive detentionnotes the newspaper Le Soir.

Public radio and television RTBF adds that the person involved is in the process of dismissal for breach of trust and that he is accused of possession and organized sale of narcotics.

“The researchers took the fifty bags. “They did not discover anything else and they did not want to question any other member of the cabinet,” a spokesperson for the minister told that channel.

Both Caroline Désir and Fadila Laanan They are influential figures in the French-speaking Socialist Party of Belgium, a country that holds legislative elections next June.

