Four bodies in an advanced state of decomposition were found this Friday afternoon in the black lagoon, near the spa Puerto Marquez, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

According to official reports, two of the victims were found on Avenida El Revolcadero, next to the body of water, and the other two inside the Laguna Negra.

staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) Accompanied by agents of the Ministerial Police, soldiers of the Army and the National Guard, they arrived at this site to carry out the judicial proceedings.

The four corpses were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of this city without his identity being known until now.

The place where the four bodies were found is one of the tourist areas of Acapulco.

Violence in Acapulco In the first 13 days of this year, in Acapulco, the wave of violence has left a balance of 30 murders that have occurred on beaches, in neighborhoods and communities surrounding this municipality.

This Tuesday, several armed men shot and killed the director of the Acapulco auxiliary police, Samuel “N”, one block from the facilities of the municipal Public Security Secretariat.