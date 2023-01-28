A total of 4,500 kilos of cocaine that were hidden on a ship from Colombia and that was transporting 1,750 cows, whose destination was presumably Beirut, the Lebanese capital, were seized by the National Police and the Customs Surveillance Service in the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in Spain.

(You can read: Brazil: Government delivers report on errors that allowed coup attempt)

The crew of the Orion freighter was made up of 28 people from different countries, according to what was reported by the newspaper El País. The crew members, arrested and guarded by the authorities, remain on the ship to take care of the livestock while it is decided what to do with them.

The drug, which was hidden among the animals, was unloaded last Thursday night, under police surveillance.

The case is handled by the Anti-Drug Prosecutor of the National Court.

After being intercepted, the boat was taken to the Nelson Mandela pier, in the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where it has been moored since last Thursday at 8 in the morning.

This is the third ship loaded with cocaine to fall in recent weeks, after the seizure of the sailboat Mambo (2,500 kilos of drugs) and the cargo ship Blume (4,500 kilos), all in the vicinity of the Canary Islands.

The cows would be slaughtered

According to what was revealed by El País, the possibility of taking the ship to Algeciras has been raised, where the cows could be unloaded and, possibly, sacrificed since the Canary Islands Health Services have refused to allow the animals to disembark on the island.

The reason is that the animals “do not meet the requirements of the European Union to be able to be converted into meat,” they point out.

(We recommend: Peru: how likely is it to advance the general elections to 2023?)

As the detainees are about to go to court, the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court, will now have to decide what to do: if the cows disembark and where, or if they are transferred to their destination, Beirut , as a legal commodity.

Read also