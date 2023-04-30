Michoacan. A couple, man and womanThey were found shot to death in a colony north of Moreliathis Saturday morning, while in the afternoon the discovery of another executed manin atapaneus.

The couple

With gunshots in their headsa man and a woman were found dead in a rustic property in the Lomas de la Aldea neighborhood, between the Los Ángeles and La Nueva Aldea sectors, north of Moreliareports the newspaper La Voz de Michoacán.

The man had the hands tied towards the back, is added.

People passing by saw the bodies and called the authorities. Elements of the Civil Guard (GC), who confirmed the presence of the bodies.

The agents cordoned off the area and requested the presence of police personnel. State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

After collecting evidence, they ordered the bodies to be taken to the morgue for an autopsy.

The woman had a slim complexion, brown skin, long brittle hair, and was wearing a purple tank top and black pants. The man was thin, white-skinned, shirtless and wearing black pants and black canvas shoes. See also This is how the inauguration of the Festival Michoacán de Origen was lived in Morelia

the other murdered

A murdered manhandcuffed and his face covered with a blanket, was found in possession of atapaneusmunicipality of Morelia, in the afternoon hours of this Saturday, adds La Voz de Michoacán.

People saw the body in a gap, in the vicinity of Eduardo Ruiz street, and called the authorities.