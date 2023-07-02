Warrior.- Tree men They were found lifeless in the bed of a truck no plates on the town of La Sabanaof acapulco.

According to reports, the authorities only They found the remains of two of the victimssince it is presumed that the body of the third individual was removed by his relatives.

The macabre discovery took place at the intersection of María de la O and 16 de Septiembre streets, when the report reached the authorities at 12:55 p.m. this Saturday.

Immediately, police officers cordoned off the area while the experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) performed the research corresponding.