The Vietnamese Police have discovered in the south of the country a warehouse with some 2,000 dead cats and another 480 live ones that were going to be used to make remedies of traditional medicine, state media reported this Friday.

According to the digital newspaper VnExpress, the authorities found the 4,000 tons of dead cats in a cold room of a slaughterhouse in the province of Dong Thap, in the Mekong River Delta, and there was no label or certificates of health or origin of the animals.

A spokesman for the slaughterhouse quoted by the media indicated that the cats had been bought in different locations in the area and were going to be transported to northern Vietnam, where they were going to be turned into a traditional medicine remedy, since cat bone extract is believed to cure ailments such as asthma.

As for the 480 live cats, they were going to be sold in Ho Chi Minh (formerly Saigon), the most populous city in the country, about 150 kilometers from Dong Thap.

In Vietnam, the consumption of dog and cat meat is allowed, as long as the sellers respect the health regulations and can prove the origin of the animal. In this regard, Vo Be Hien, director of Dong Thap’s animal husbandry department, stated that the slaughterhouse was not authorized to slaughter cats, so it will receive a financial penaltywaiting for the Police to decide if there have been crimes of a higher rank.

Authorities will remove the four tons of feline meat, while the 480 live cats have been temporarily sent to a farm.

