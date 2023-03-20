Edomex.- Rescuers and authorities discovered the corpses fingers charred meninside an abandoned market in ixtapaluca.

The find was made in early Saturday morningit was indicated, and it has not been reported if the men have already been identified.

neighbors called emergencies warning that there was fire and smoke inside an abandoned market in Royal Gold Street corner with ixtapaluca street, in the Estado de México neighborhood. It was like 4:00 p.m.

they came policemen and firefighterswho upon entering the building, in one of the premises, measuring 3 by 6 meters, saw the bodies of two men, burned almost completely.

The firefighters extinguished the flames that still persisted, then the police cordoned off the area waiting for the personnel of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).