Baja California.- Two people were found shot to death inside a van, in San Vicente, Ensenada, in the early hours of this Saturday, and a third victim was found lifeless inside a sedan car, a few meters from the point where the massacre of May 20 took place, in which 11 people died, publishes Excelsior.

The Municipal Public Security Directorate confirmed the presence of two murdered in San Vicente, in the Emiliano Zapata ejido, along the transpeninsular highway, after an emergency report of injuries by firearms.

At around 12:34 a.m., the agents found a two-door, green pick-up truck that was left on the median, with two people on board, a man and a woman, killed by high-caliber bullets.

After confirming that they were lifeless, the staff of the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office were asked.

On the road they found various shell casings, adds Excelsior.

the other case