authorities of Pemex confirmed around 1:00 p.m. that they were found two bodies of the five people who were reported missing after the explosion in Ixhuatlán del Sureste this Thursday afternoon, in veracruz.

Last night, five unlocated people were counted after the incident, they were identified as Alfonso de la Cruz Gómez, 55 years old; José Dimas Pérez Solís, 48 ​​years old and originally from Chiapas; Hugo Cruz Acosta, Gabriel Obed Canseco Pacheco and Carlos Ascension Morales.

Although they have not reported the identity of the bodies, it would be Carlos Ascensión Morales, according to his wife and children, who notified his death in the accident on social networks.

Relatives of the other people who have not yet been located are in the Tuzandepetlen Strategic Storage Center Waiting for news.

They reproached Pemex for having reported the people as missing, since the place was completely burned.

Meanwhile, César Manuel Heredia Martínez, Eduardo René Flores and Macario Alegría Hernández are recovering from injuries, their state of health is unknown.

The accident was registered yesterday afternoon in one of the crude oil storage centers that was undergoing maintenance.

The column of smoke was visible several kilometers away and the flames were extinguished by emergency elements, however, the search work began this morning because the temperature in the place was still high.

Hours earlier, another explosion occurred at the Lázaro Cárdenas Refinery, in Minatitlán, Veracruz, located 19 kilometers from the crude storage center.

