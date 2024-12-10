This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

12/10/2024



Updated at 1:00 p.m.





Rescue teams have found the bodies of 15 civilians murdered under “brutal torture” in Saidaniya prison (Syria), as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which describes this center as a “human slaughterhouse” of the recently collapsed regime.

Since the Syrian rebels managed to defeat and collapse the Syrian regime led by Bashar Al Assad this past weekend, one of the focuses of attention shifted to the prisons where, for years, the Baathist dictatorship had locked up and tortured thousands of opponents of different signs.

The videos of prisoners, including children and womenhave been circulating on social networks since Sunday and many eyes are focused on one of the main detention centers of this Al Assad regime of more than half a century, Saidaniya, located 35 kilometers north of Damascus.

Lurid rumors circulate about thousands of prisoners locked underground, for example, who now, after their release, can be confirmed.









Since early 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented the deaths of 69 civilians under torture and poor medical care in regime prisons and security centers.