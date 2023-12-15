Friday, December 15, 2023, 1:16 p.m.



Hidden in enormous blocks of marble, the Civil Guard has located up to 1,300 kilos of cocaine in Cehegín, the largest cache of this drug seized to date in the Region. The operation, led by the organized crime and drugs team (EDOA) of the Civil Guard of Palma de Mallorca, where the investigation comes from, results, for the moment, in the arrest of eight suspects, six of them in the community , as explained by sources close to the investigation.

Those arrested in the Region are two Spaniards – among them the owner of the marble export company – and four Colombians, who were allegedly related to the shipment of this shipment of drugs from South America. The six suspects were placed in provisional prison this Tuesday by order of the Investigative Court number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, which has already been inhibited in favor of the Mallorcan court that is conducting the investigation, under summary secrecy.

The seizure of this important stash of cocaine is a consequence of investigations that the Mallorcan Civil Guard has been carrying out for months regarding an organization with links to the Valencian Community. Recently, investigators had detected movements of the gang around that marble company in Cehegín and surveillance had begun that bore fruit this Monday with the seizure of those 1,300 kilos of cocaine.

The drugs, as the sources explained, were hidden in some kind of cylinders inside the marble blocks that arrived at the Ceheginera company. The suspects had apparently been manipulating the blocks for days to extract the drugs and were surprised by the Edoa agents in the middle of their work.