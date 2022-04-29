Leon, Guanajuato.- A total of 13 corpses have been located by personnel of the State Search Commission inside a house located in the limits of the state of Guanajuato and Jaliscolocal media report.

The property in question is located at kilometer 12 of the road that connects the towns Hacienda de Arribamunicipality of León, Guanajuato, with Comanja de Coronamunicipality of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

It was since last Wednesday night that authorities of the State Search Commission of Guanajuato They located the property indicated to have in its interior a possible clandestine grave so they went to the place, however, upon detecting the presence of people inside, they left the place.

Yesterday, Thursday, they would have returned to carry out the pertinent procedures, the day on which unofficial sources have said that it was possible to enter the property that houses about 9 homessome of them in black work, in addition to extensive land with overgrown grass, garbage and bottles of intoxicating drinks.

Minutes before the end of the exploration, the experts in search of missing persons would have located what would be the first of at least two points where human remains have been located, some of them in an advanced state of decomposition.

There, in part of the patios of the large property, a head still with skin and remains of hair and at the end of the day, five bodies would have been locatedaccording to local media reports.

During today the search for human remains has continued in the building, where it has been said they have been located 8 other corpses at the same point, thus adding a total of 13 victims.

DEBATE has requested official information from both the authorities of the State Search Commission and the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato, which, given the discovery of the grave, has joined the activities to open a research folderHowever, until the publication of this note there has been no response.

Due to the discovery of the clandestine grave, the property has been placed under the protection of the authorities of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato and the surveillance has been joined by elements of the Leon Municipal Police.

(With information from AM and Free Zone)