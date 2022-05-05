Buenos Aires.- The police force of the City of Buenos Aires announced this Thursday the largest seizure of drugs in its history, after an operation the night before in which they found more than 100 kilos of cocaine that were hidden in a truck on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.

In a press conference at the police station where the drug was being held, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, declared that the operation was carried out by searching a ship where found a truck that hid 100 kilos of cocaine “ready to hit the streets”.

“Today these 100 kilos are not on the street, and we also have one less drug trafficker, because the person involved who was distributing this cocaine is arrested,” announced the Buenos Aires president.

According to a statement from the city council, it was the anti-drug dogs who detected the false bottom where the cocaine was and the police officers arrested a 31-year-old person of Argentine nationality.

Rodríguez Larreta pointed out that this culminates the largest anti-drug operation in which, to date, the city police have participated, the result of “coordinated” work, and in which the police force’s investigation brigade was involved “during many months”.

“Evidence was gathered and they always went to the front. They never hesitated to go to catch the drug, or to catch the criminals,” the mayor said with “proud,” who also highlighted the joint work with Judge Ariel Lijo, “who provided all the elements, helped in the raid and in cut off drug circulation.

The fight against drugs, “a political decision”

In his statement, Rodríguez Larreta emphasized that his government’s fight against drug trafficking “is a political decision.”

“We are never going to give up ground, we will always go forward in the fight against drug traffickers, against criminals,” he asserted.

Along these lines, the mayor highlighted that, in the crime map that his executive published last month, the city has “the lowest levels of crime in history since there is a record”.

This is one of the largest operations against drugs since in February of this year a large load of adulterated drugs ended the lives of more than 20 people and intoxicated another 80 in the province of Buenos Aires.

