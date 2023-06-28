For some months now there has been a restructuring in the films of DCGiven the James Gunn has assumed the role of Co-Ceo in the company, indicating that there will be a reboot of the universe. We have seen this with Flash that he recently released, and it’s also going to happen with the next big project Superman: Legacy.

After so much time of speculation, the actor who will give him life has finally been revealed Clark Kent, and this is neither more nor less than David Corenswet, who at the time participated in Pearl and The politician. For his part, Rachel Brosnahan will assume the role of Lois Laneand for those who do not know his work, he participated in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel and House of Cards.

The news was released through a Tweets of Gunn where he himself confirms a leak:

Accurate! (They are not only amazing actors, but also wonderful people)

As mentioned so far, Superman: Legacy tells the story of the hero’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as outdated.

For now, it has been mentioned that the tape will reach the 2025.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I have some faith that James Gunn will do a good job with this movie, after all he did give us something quite funny with the closing of Guardians of the Galaxy. So this new tape will have a good sense of humor.