A new study determines that the next major eruption will take place in the northeastern area of the national park
8.7 million years ago, the gigantic 55 x 72 km caldera beneath the current Yellowstone supervolcano in Wyoming exploded, triggering one of the largest volcanic eruptions of all time. All around him, life…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#finally #locate #place #Yellowstone #supervolcano #erupt
Leave a Reply