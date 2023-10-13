Almost two years have passed since Microsoft’s intention to purchase was announced. Activision Blizzarda road that has been full of potholes, because the FTC and the CMA They opposed this transaction taking place. However, the pertinent alterations were made to the contract so that they were finally convinced to give the go-ahead and today we can say that the deal has finally been closed.

They have given the news through their official website, in which they welcome this company along with the development studios that come with it, since there are not only the teams from sagas such as Diablo and Callof Dutyalso in the mobile part is Kingthat is, those who have made a name for themselves in said market for the flagship launch of Candy Crush.

Here is part of his statement:

Players have always been at the center of everything we do. And as we grow, we’ll continue to keep players at the center of everything. We’ll continue to listen to your feedback, we’ll build a community where you can be yourself, where developers can do their best work, and we’ll continue to make really fun games. As promised, we will also continue to make more games available in more places, and that starts now by allowing cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made with the European Commission. Today we begin work on bringing beloved Activision, Blizzard, and King franchises to Game Pass and other platforms. We’ll share more about when you can expect to play in the coming months. We know you’re excited and so are we.

It is worth mentioning that although the company is practically theirs, they will have to sign certain papers for everything to be closed correctly, in addition to that some of the games are not going to be released yet. Game Passsince certain deals that had already been closed must still be fulfilled Activision. However, it is possible that in the first months of 2024 we will already see large franchises on platforms such as Game Pass and obviously, everything that comes out of these in the future will arrive on the platform day one.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: This news cycle that seemed to never end has finally closed, and in the end the people who wanted the Activision Blizzard catalog on Game Pass will be able to play all these games. Something that catches my attention is that Crash, Spyro and Banjo-Kazooie are part of the same family.