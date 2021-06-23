One of the topics that most attracts a large majority of football fans around the world, in addition to the issue of transfers that occur in the market, They are the new jerseys that their favorite teams will use for the next season as they can be surprising designs or, on many occasions, real disasters that no one ends up liking.
Within Mexican soccer, one of the teams that is most expected for their new kit are the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, the most popular team in Mexican soccer and therefore in which they have high expectations for their new uniform.
This time what would be the Herd’s alternative jersey for the next tournament has been leaked, since you have to remember that you have the home and away team, but lately much importance has been given to the third uniform that each team has as it is usually with an experimental design and with unusual colors to the traditional ones. each team.
This time This Chivas Jersey has red as its main color and blue as its secondary color., it also highlights the name of the team is in the center of the shirt and on the back it includes the name of the team Jorge Vergara foundation, so it would be a very special sweater.
How to buy a Liga MX jersey from the United States?
If you live in the United States, we leave you the places where you can buy your Liga MX jersey, from Liga MX Store, TUDN Fan Shop, Ebay and others.
