He is a Twitter user, Zuby_Tech, and in this way he revealed that this platform apparently runs the Tiramisu version of Android, or some variant of it. Something that can also be appreciated is the screen it uses.

This appears to be an eight-inch 1080p, though for some reason the person who owns this Project Q unit put a screen protector on it that defaces its appearance.

You can also see the triggers or attachable triggers. Something to note is that the texts that appear on the console are in Japanese, which reveals its origin. You can also see a QR code and if it is scanned it leads directly to a website.

Fountain: Twitter.

However, it flags an error, which means that it is currently not active. One can imagine that when Sony’s PlayStation division shares the full details about Project Q the site will go live.

In May of this year, the company revealed this device that, although it is portable, needs a PlayStation 5 to work. All because the games it plays come from the user’s collection on the PS5.

Yes, rather than a portable system as such, Project Q is more of a streaming-based one. Although this new hardware does not have a precise release window or date, it should be released this year.

Fountain: Twitter.

This was confirmed long ago by the head of PlayStation himself, Jim Ryan. Perhaps this unit that appears in the photos comes from one of the factories where its production takes place. Surely Sony will not be very happy with this unexpected leak.

