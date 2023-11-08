After the disastrous initial launch that Cyberpunk 2077, the developers did not give up and tried to improve the bugs that had fallen by the wayside, resulting in a product that is totally enjoyable today. Something that was also helped with the DLC that was launched a couple of months ago, and thanks to this, there is already an edition with all the content on the way.

According to what was mentioned by people who leak in the industry, this Ultimate edition would arrive this year, specifically on December 5th It would be when it reaches the shelves of the different stores that are dedicated to buying physical products. It is not known if the same will happen with the digital game, or if this will be individually as is available so far.

Another doubt that people have regarding the content is whether the entire game will come on the disc, that is, putting Phantom Liberty Also, or if they will do something that is already customary in the world of gaming, introduce a brochure with a code for the player to redeem in the respective store. This will have to be seen until the copies come out and users begin to consume, the price has been rumored to be $60 USD for the game.

Another game that also announced its complete edition is Horizon Forbidden Westwhich includes Burning Shores for those who did not have the opportunity to play it at the time. Only here it is already confirmed by Sony that all the content comes within the software. And to the surprise of many, it is so great that two albums will come. One to install and one to play.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: Many collectors will want to get their hands on this edition, although I don’t know if the fact that some code is included to download the DLC will disappoint. Little by little this habit of putting everything in the format is being lost.