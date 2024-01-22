The interface of nintendo switch It is unique in its way, although it is not the favorite of many. However, recently they became known a series of images that have revealed how the menus of this console are built during its developmentand the reveal is quite interesting.

Recently, the user known as PaulFelixKelly on Twitter shared a couple of images of a prototype of the Nintendo Switch, where it is possible to see the design that the console menu had during its development. This look does not have a date marked, although it has been mentioned that this corresponds to tests that were carried out before 2016.

Switch Menu Mockups recently discovered on a Prototype Switch Nand. They seem to come from early in development as the “Switchboard” Menu style was already set in stone mostly in 2016. So it is assumed that these pictures come from a point before then. pic.twitter.com/XPwnmKONpE — @pfkelly.bsky.social™📯 (@PaulFelixKelly) January 22, 2024

In the photos we can see the start menu, user icons and the friends section. There's also a shot of the system settings, although it's blurry. Here, the fact stands out that when selecting a game, we would see an image of the title in question, similar to what the PlayStation 5 presents to us with its funds.

However, and as you already know, the final result is very different, and the Nintendo Switch used a much simpler menu, where we only see the icons of the games, and only that, which can disappoint more than one person, especially after seeing what could have been. On related topics, former Big N developers predict when the Switch 2 will go on sale. Likewise, developers are already creating games for this new console.

Editor's Note:

I have to admit that the original interface design looks much better than the final product. The idea of ​​seeing an image or animation of the selected game at the top is very interesting, and it is something that I would like to see on the Switch 2, although I do not doubt that making this a reality will be a big task.

Via: PaulFelixKelly